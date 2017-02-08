It’s not just a game

The Superbowl has truly become The Event the vast majority of us looks forward to each year as it brings the nation and even many parts of the world to a standstill.

Watching fantastic athletes compete at the highest level has been popular since ancient times, and various games have entertained us for thousands of years. Today through technology millions viewed this modern day event, and that reach means more than just big bucks.

It's a big deal for the host city of Houston, meaning it’s a really big deal for the local economy as visitors spend on hotels, entertainment, food and drink. The average ticket price was over $6,000 and more elaborate package deals, with pre- and post-game parties, food, drinks and entertainment, can run thousands more. For bargain hunters, events at the stadium kick off a week before the game itself. You can buy tickets to Super Bowl Opening Night for as little as $20 to watch the players and coaches meet with members of the media. For $699 you could attend a fancy tailgating event with NFL players that also has an open bar, DJ and catering by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

This condensed super event provides a platform representing more than just a game between the two playoff finalists of the NFL season and more than just an economic boost to the host city. The platform now seems to embody the American spirit and everything that our freedom represents all in one nice super charged bundle.

Capitalism, athletics, humor, entertainment, freedom, patriotism, team work, faith, politics, commitment, pride of accomplishment, support for others and a never say die attitude. It’s all on display for a few hours.

So many of these games end up being predictable blow outs and this one appeared headed in that direction at half time, but in true American spirit, the game reminded us that when things look the darkest, when all hope might be lost, there are those among us who refuse to give in to the negativity or the odds and persevere through the distractions.

Regardless of which team you hitched your wagon to at the beginning of the year or even at the beginning of the game, a competitively staged event with an ending such as this one provided, allows us all to come away inspired with the simple gift of hope.

Hope in ourselves, hope in our efforts, hope for our team next year and yes, even hope for our country to once again united behind all the common issues that bring us together. Competition and respect for each other somehow meld into a common bond that resonates in each of us

I know it may sound corny to some to think of a game like the Superbowl as a metaphor for America, but this simple game reminds us of our roots. We are reminded of the hard work and sacrifices our fore fathers endured, the overwhelming odds they faced in establishing this country and the pride we still feel today for what America represents.

In this case, the Pats and even Lady Gaga proved an important point; If we are willing to work together and believe in ourselves there are no fears or obstacles that we can not overcome.

