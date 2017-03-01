More than a newspaper

From our very beginning we’ve always worked under the premise that we were more than just a traditional newspaper.

We envisioned our role as an important conduit that drives the local economy and reminds our readers of the importance of community, local accomplishment and the need to remain deeply rooted in the area we serve.

Sadly, over the years, many newspapers have lost their community roots as they were being bought and sold as a traded commodity and with each exchange doubling down on the revenue they could garner for the new ownership. At least that was the practice until just a few years ago, when the economy hit the skids and like musical chairs, owners were stuck and the only solution to stay financial afloat was to eliminate services, reduce staff and cut overhead.

Last week I mentioned some plans in the works to enhance our community news coverage by inviting readers to submit ideas for articles addressing community needs and help direct our focus to stories that might otherwise go uncovered.

Here’s a few other things we’re working on that I hope you find of interest.

Our editorial and graphic design teams have been putting in extra time working on some new features in the paper to increase our story count and further improve the presentation of the news in the paper.

Last fall we introduced a new twice a year magazine called Homegrown, which features local entrepreneurs, agriculturalists, brewers, distillers, and producers of all types of goods, goodies, and products of all sorts. We’re currently putting the final touches on the next edition of Homegrown now, so watch for it in the near future showing up at local stores and shops throughout the region.

Recently, we awarded over $70,000 in free advertising grants to a number of local non-profit organizations in order to help them meet their community service missions. Without these valuable volunteer organizations, our citizens and our communities would be greatly under served.

We consider it our responsibility to assist in any way possible. While everyone needs cash, our greatest commodity is our vast distribution network and putting it into the hands of those in need to energize an even larger supporting cast in all you of our valuable neighbors.

Soon we’ll be introducing yet another free service. Items of $1,000 or less for sale will be available to run free of charge in the Classified section of all the printed editions and on our ever growing web site.

As technology and economies of scale continue to provide opportunities we choose to incorporate those opportunities into our business model so that we can share them with all of you.

As they say: “What comes around, goes around”. All of you have been very generous with your support of your community newspaper over the years and in turn we are doing our best to repay that support whenever possible as our way of saying thank you.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.