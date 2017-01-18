No path to heaven here

Those who choose to commit terror have been around since the beginning of time. Every generation has been forced to deal with some type of terrorism in one form or another, but our current challenge with those who practice this extreme version of radical jihad includes the added dimension of religion to the mix.

Information is still trickling out that links the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooter to radical Islam, but at this point jihadist or just mentally disturbed after a tour in Iraq, the only purpose to his action would seem to be for some greater purpose.

The world grows more dangerous by the day, it’s now clear that their display of brutality and the methods by which they cause terror aids in their ability to recruit those individuals who are willing to carry out such acts and creates chilling prospects for the future, not only abroad, but here at home in sunny Florida.

Technology and ease of travel to cross borders becomes more of an ally to the terrorists than governments seeking to use these tools to protect their citizens. When legal citizens are enticed to join up with these groups and receive training quietly in their homes through the internet and other readily available sources it leaves us all questioning; how do we know who the enemy is and where will they strike next.

To date political correctness has made government leaders cautious in their efforts to denounce the source of these movements. It seems clear that will all change very soon with the new administration. What is unclear is what effects that change in approach will have on the perpetrators of these crimes as well as on those groups ultimately behind these attacks.

Nations have long understood strategic, conventional warfare. Throughout the ages have built armies, naval fleets and air power weapons to protect their nations and their people. This battle make all such weapons meaningless and can only be waged with yet to be refined ideological ones.

Our airports are perhaps some of the most guarded facilities in the nation, yet this young man easily checked his weapon, boarded a plane, enjoyed his flight, retrieved his weapon and then quickly killed five and injured another six complete innocents before surrendering to authorities.

Until the world comes together more of these lone wolf events will continue to occur and the more that do occur will only serve to encourage others to do the same. The cycle needs to be broken. Solutions that address those who make personal war in this fashion must be made to realize the futility of this action has gain them nothing but more of what they seek to change.

The promise of glory and martyrdom may be their goal, but the reality for those who seek this reward is an eternity of emptiness and pain. The truth that must somehow be recognized within the hearts and minds of those who believe this is the path to heaven, is that taking human life is never the answer. Fear is a powerful motivator, but when governments have no solution to place greater fear in the minds and hearts of those who choose to kill and die for the glory of themselves and their god, it leaves many innocent citizens around the globe questioning what the future holds.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.