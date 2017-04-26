Nothing is forever, and those who think it will last forever should take a long look at the history of this country and world.

Traveling home from the national Association of Free Community Papers conference this past week in Louisville, Kentucky two stories caught my eye that I would like to share.

The first article was about a Pulitzer Prize win for the tiny Storm Lake (Iowa) Times. But pull the lens back, as The Wall Street Journal’s Lukas Alpert did recently, and it’s also a story of something that’s becoming quite rare — a family-owned local newspaper.

Alpert reports some sobering figures from Dirks, Van Essen & Murray, a merger and acquisition firm:

In the first quarter of 2017, five of the six newspaper sales were from a family-owned newspaper to a corporate media group.

Only 15 percent of daily newspapers in the U.S. are independently owned today.

In 1975, that number was 75 percent, down from 90 percent in 1900.

Only 10 cities are left with competing newspapers.

Alpert reports it’s not all bad news, though. There appears to be a noticeable uptick over the past several years in the percentage of overall circulation that is in the hands of independent ownership.

The other article was about the decline in brick-and-mortar stores that are shuttering at a record pace. American retailers are closing stores at a fevered pace this year as they react to the fall out from decades of overbuilding and the rise of online shopping.

Through April 21, closings have been announced for 3,450 retail locations this year, including hundreds of locations being shut by national chains. That is more than twice as many closings as announced during the same period last year. According to a research report released by Credit Suisse earlier this month, it’s possible more than 8,600 brick-and-mortar stores will close their doors in 2017.

“There is no reason to believe that this will abate at any point in the foreseeable future,” said Mark Cohen, the director of retail studies for Columbia Business School and a former executive at Sears Canada, Inc. and other department stores.

The old adage “when the going gets tough, the tough get going” does not seem to apply to large corporations that believe they’ve become too large to fail.

I think we’ll continue to see disenchantment with the mega large and a return to privately owned, locally controlled firms who understand the needs of their customers, local business owners that are willing to work hard for a fair return and the important role they play within the communities they live and do business in.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.