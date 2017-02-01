People over politics

I had the privilege last week to attend Governor Cuomo’s meeting in Plattsburgh, one of many meetings he is holding around the state, stumping for support of his 2017 budget proposal.

The Governor’s theme is a strong one that should resonate favorably with Upstate, middle class families who he acknowledges have been ignored over the years in favor of downstate.

The Governor stated in plain and simple language, “Upstate Matters. Taxpayers Matter. People Matter.”

This Governor has put our money where his mouth is and it’s clear he realizes the recent national election results demonstrated the people’s desire for change and accountable spending across all government entities.

Mr. Cuomo sites the fact that during his administration job growth is up and unemployment is down with the North Country, for the first time, experiencing lower unemployment than that on the island of Manhattan.

There is no doubt that Mr. Cuomo’s agenda, if he can successfully pull it off, builds a strong platform for a future presidential run, but more importantly will be the way government responds not only to his state spending plans but those involved in federal spending as well.

Elected officials have long preached spending restraint, only to fall off the wagon once in office.

Mr. Cuomo has, through his Regional Economic Development Councils, proven that if localities develop and present worthwhile infrastructure projects he has found the money to fund them. Past successes should allow for more funding latitude in the future for Mr. Cuomo’s aggressive plans to rebuild the Empire State.

To pass his budget the Governor is asking all New Yorkers for help persuading their state representative’s support on six key issues:

1. Extend the Millionaire Tax set to expire this year to fund a Middle Class tax cut.

2. Carve $165,000 million out of the $30 billion spent on education to cover the cost of a state college education for families earning less than $125,000 per year.

3. Extend another round of support for the Regional Economic Development Councils.

4. Fund the economic tourism expenditures affecting Frontier Town,Whiteface and Gore.

5. Pass a property tax cut plan.

6. Stand up to the large pharmacy firms and escalating costs on pharmacy drugs by capping the increases.

In a budget projected to cost $152.3 billion what the Governor is proposing is a redistribution of funds to enhance growth, attract outside investment, lessen the burden on those already overburdened and invest in the future of the New York State.

I’m no financial genius, but asking a state government that at one time spent more money than New York workers earned isn’t a bad idea, nor is asking them to respectfully spend those funds like it is their personal funds is just simple common sense; Something that has clearly escaped those those in government.

The big question is this; how do we get politics out of government and make government accountable to the people? That‘s the message I heard from the Governor and it’s a message I think we can all agree needs addressed.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.