Predictable and unpredictable

Current events continue to define a very unique time in the history of our nation.

Some of the events you could see coming months ago, while others continue to shake conventional thinking and have us all wondering just what to expect next.

Party dysfunction grew even worse when the Senate decided, along party lines, to exercise the so called “nuclear option” and remove the filibuster to confirm Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch.

These developments will continue to divide the country, but they were easily predictable given the toxic political climate and won’t make a major change in the operation of either institution.

The Gorsuch appointment returns the high court to where it was before the death of Judge Scalia. Should another appointment be necessary, under President Trump with the GOP in charge of the Senate, nothing will hold them back from appointing a strict conservative. The Democrats now have no leverage until the tables turn back in their favor, and that is just plain bad for the country as the future of the court will sway heavily right or left with no rationale for appointing a moderate nominee.

While the Russian debate rages on as the current tug of war between the two political parties, most eyes were on the coming visit from China to see how President Trump would match up against another powerful leader. Moments before the formal dinner at Mar-a-Lago ended special reports began flashing across television sets and radio broadcasts to inform the nation that President Trump had unleashed 60 Tomahawk missiles heading to a Syrian airfield, as the US attacked the war torn nation for its chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians earlier in the week, using a deadly nerve agent.

The aggressive move underscored Trump’s tough talk during the campaign, but few would have predicted it to take place while engaged in his first meeting with President Xi.

If we’ve come to understand anything in the early days of the Trump Administration we should remember to be prepared for the unexpected. With all the world seemingly on a short fuse given the ongoing civil war in Syria, North Korean missal tests, Russia and China both flexing their military muscle as well as the ongoing terrorist attacks, President Trump made a bold statement to all nations that America would stand up and be heard when other nations take actions contrary to international law. The limited military action was sufficient to send a signal to friend and foe alike that the country’s prior predictable behavior was no longer so predictable.

Unpredictability can be a benefit or a liability, but keeping other nations guessing our next move, in the short term, might be our best strategy while the new administration continues building out its foreign policy.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.