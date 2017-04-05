Pulling together

I really hate to be pessimistic. I also want to avoid being politically slanted, especially today when we see far too much of that in society and our temperament to wound a little too tight.

Over the years that I’ve been writing this column I receive many re-posted emails claiming one viewpoint or another. I am equally offended by heavily slanted positions coming out of both the left and right. In my opinion, it is far better to report and talk about a known truth than to replay political ideologies that we’ve been force fed over the years.

With that said, I must confess I am becoming increasingly worried about our future and the lack of Americans banding together from both the left and the right to stand up and demand change. Based on people I’ve spoken with, they all are very passionate about defending their political perspective based on their political alignment. It’s not often I find individuals evenly balanced in the middle of our political landscape, willing to see things from a broad, open minded perspective.

Blame it on all the talking heads, the bias of too many media organizations these days or the amount of misinformation that is sent through the internet or social media. Sadly we’ve become a society selfish enough that we all want what’s best for ourselves and so we cling to the information we want to be true and refuse to listen to anything contrary to that position.

As a nation, we were founded on the notion that our basic rights are provided by a supreme being and that ordinary people are more than capable of governing themselves. The United States Government had one primary purpose and that was to protect the rights of its private citizens. At the time we became a nation, the world’s nations had been governed solely by an elite class, appointed or born to certain families, and that individual rights were granted and controlled only by those in power.

I fear we are slowly abandoning the premise of our founding fathers in favor of turning the governing power over to a ruling elite class, while turning our backs on each other and the principles our ancestors fought so hard to preserve.

We are under assault by a small but powerful and well-funded population that intends to exploit the government powers for their own personal gain. We see it time and time again from large corporations, environmentalists, union leaders, entertainers and career politicians who very persuasively pursue their agendas in the name of democracy while leaving the rest us to fend for ourselves and pay for their gains.

I feel like a broken record at times, but it bears repeating; We all need to realize we only truly win when we all win together. A “you might win today but I’ll get you back later” approach isn’t doing anything for any of us. Our national psyche will be much better when we all start pulling together to accomplish those things of greatest importance.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.