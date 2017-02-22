Seeking story ideas

We read and hear way too much these days about the media, from trust and bias concerns to outright news fabrication.

Unfortunately over the years the large media companies have faced several issues that have altered their primary mission to inform and serve as the public watchdog.

Media companies have grown accustom to having it their way creating powerful and influential organizations. They no longer see themselves as servants but saviors.

Their position of power and influence attracts serious money and as we know wealth attracts more wealth and ultimately can prove to be an internal distraction competing with the primary mission versus the need to drive greater profits.

As technology and imagery have changed over the years the pursuit of glitz and glamor produced the need to package information as entertainment.

It’s easy to see how things have gotten off the track as competition for eyeballs continues to demand more style over substance and more profits than simple fact reporting.

As we watch the main stream media from our small community newsroom here in the rural northeast it’s easy to throw stones at others, but we would rather focus on the things we can do better, to provide a conduit our readers can use to shed light on stories that don’t get the coverage they deserve.

There is an old saying in this business that under every stone and with every person is a story waiting to be told.

We believe there is a greater good we can provide to enhance our coverage and underscore the various needs in our communities and the population at large.

We are working on the final stages of a plan that you’ll hear more about in the near future when we’ll be asking readers to call our anonymous news tip line with story ideas or issues in need of coverage.

This concept may even involve asking you to help us prioritize the stories of greatest need that may have the biggest impact for our readers.

We think this approach serves to keep us all involved in using the newspaper’s pages, personnel and distribution system to it fullest potential while solutions to issues of the greatest need.

We hope we can count on you to help us put this new plan to it’s best use and we thank you in advance for your ongoing support.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.