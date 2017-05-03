Staying competitive

Last week I wrote about nothing lasting forever. Everyday businesses, just as individuals, must continue to evolve and adapt to the constant change that is around every corner. Last week’s column noted changes with major retail stores and with the state of newspaper ownership in this country.

The agent of change when seen as an opportunity can be a great ally, but when looked upon as a dreaded curse .... well, it generally doesn’t bode well for those undergoing the change.

The Sun and our sister paper the Vermont the Eagle are about to undergo a major change as we bid farewell to our long time Managing Editor and senior page architect in the newsroom, John Gereau.

John has accepted an important position with Mountain Lake Services in Essex County. It’s a great opportunity for John and Mountain Lake is getting a terrifically talented guy who will serve their organization with great skill and professionalism.

We wish John and Mountain Lake Services nothing but the very best with their mission of serving people with developmental disabilities in Essex County, New York.

As for our community newspapers, while we are sorry to see our long time friend leave, we recognize this change as an opportunity to not only stay competitive but as an opportunity to restructure our newsroom given the growth we’ve undergone the last few years.

Computers, software, personnel and expansion exerted a constant change on the way we operate but like a quarterback on a football team, the offense is built around the skill sets of team members. John’s departure will allow other talented members of our team to step forward into new assignments and open the door for some new talent to join the team. We view it both as an exciting period of time when we’ll take inventory of what we do well and how we can improve in those areas where we need a little help.

Competition both inside and outside an organization benefits everyone when the desire to put forth your best product seems to take on greater focus. I can already see the pace of the daily routine taking on a new emphasis as we interview and prepare for John’s departure.

As we meet with talented writers, editors and designers in the weeks ahead we’ve always got room for another hat in the ring. If you are looking to join an organization that’s growing and you’re looking for a challenging career where you can make a difference send us your resume at jobs@suncommunitynews.com.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.