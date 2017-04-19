Stick to doing your job

Is every major news story worthy of being beaten into the ground by over dramatization?

With so many commentary news venues vying for attention I wonder if they cloud the key issues of the day?

I’m not talking about reporting on primary events, but rather the over whelming amount of opinions and conjectures spread about as if they are fact and exaggerated terms that catch the public imagination while getting overused and copy-catted repeatedly.

Here are a couple of examples from the recent news cycle and perhaps you will agree or disagree.

I’m really tired of hearing about the “Mother of all Bombs.” I doubt seriously this was the very first bomb ever created and that we can find its DNA in every other bomb since the beginning of time so it’s not really anyone’s mother.

It’s really big bomb. I get it, but with a 24/7 news cycle I’ve heard enough already.

Or that there is a new “Sheriff in Town.” I knew that term was getting used a lot but when I saw a program over the weekend that highlighted how once used every other news media jumped on the bandwagon, copying the same phrase. It reinforced why I knew I had heard enough.

I’m also pretty sick of hearing about the North Korean leader. Obviously, I don’t know the man and I don’t care to know him. We’re told he’s unstable and I can accept that but do you think having thousands of hours of commentary from anyone who is willing to offer an opinion will help him overcome this state of mind? I fear it only makes matter worst, for him, his country and anyone who happens to anger him.

I greatly value the effort of our troops, commanders and those charged with foreign affairs, but let’s let them do their job without having civilians back them into unintended corners.

This past weekend when the North Korean missal attempt failed, the question everyone immediately asked was; ‘Did the US cause that to happen”. Do we, the public, really need to know that? Does Kim Jung-Un really need to have that idea planted into his a fore mentioned unstable thought pattern?

Their is an art to war, deception, negotiations, and foreign policy that is best left to the professionals and elected representative. The news media should stick to reporting on the news and commenting on the known facts and not try to create, overly glorify or dramatize the news for entertainment value.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.