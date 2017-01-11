Tale of two Americas

We’ve heard it before but it continues to be relevant today, “A house divided against itself can not stand”.

That quote used by President Lincoln in the heat of our nation’s civil war has roots as far back as biblical times. The simple truth is when we’ve had enough fighting, death, destruction and tearing ourselves apart what we are left with is the same place we have today only far worse off.

The solution to our differences will never be accomplished by a fight to the death, nor complete polarization, nor protests in the streets to bringing the country to a stand still.

It starts and ends right back at our very beginning with the United States Constitution, our Bill of Rights and our elected form of democracy.

Those are the only tools that will raise our country up to a better version of itself and unite her people behind the truth and morale conduct we all agree to accept as the norm.

We’ve all heard about the horrific crime committed last week in Chicago by four young Americans who kidnapped an eighteen year old with diminished mental capacity. He was beaten, tortured and humiliated on live video with racial and political overtones.

What was gained by anyone, anywhere for anything as a result of this crime?

Other than destroying five lives, nothing was accomplished. Thankfully no one was killed but none of those individuals may ever be able to undo what occurred.

I fear it’s only the tip of the iceberg if we keep going down this divisive road and it won’t stop until we’ve driven the nation to the point of destruction.

Even during the Cold War with the Soviet Union we understood the policy of Detente, a French word meaning release from tension, where both counties understood the basic reality that for the world to survive they had to find solutions to improve their relations and coexist. Doubts and fear kept us pitted against each other, but in the end both sides understood there was a line not to be crossed.

Sooner or later we will put political antics aside and discover a better find ways to govern with fairness and equity for all or this nation as we know it will not survive.

So why wait? Inauguration day is on Friday next week and instead of protest rallies and civil disobedience events, let’s try solving our differences now before more lives and greater damage is inflicted in an already tumultuous environment.

Let’s give unity and the new administration a chance. If not now when? Four years or eight years from now? The anger, gridlock, economy and world stability will only get far worse if we don’t take corrective steps…. NOW!

— Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News. He may be reached at dan@suncommunitynews.com.