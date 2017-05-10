The polarization of America

Like a family that is being ripped apart and can’t agree on anything as simple as which way to turn when we leave the driveway, let alone if we are even going to leave the driveway!

It really doesn’t matter which side of the fence your personal political allegiance rests. Both sides need to recognize where this method of governing is leading the nation.

Our government and the two party system is so invested in themselves, one has to wonder if they even know “we the people” matter or if we even exist anymore. I fear we are nothing more than pawns that get played at election time or an excuse not to take action so they can keep on keeping on.

Throughout the history of man no other system has proven to motivate lowly immigrants without much more than the clothes on their backs to work hard, lift themselves from poverty and build a new life for themselves and their families.

The American Dream, available to all her citizens, is to provide the freedom to own a home, create a life and build a career or a business. The freedoms our forefather fought and died to preserve are based solely on living a life free from government control. Yet this wonderful system that has provided a platform of wealth for our nation is now locked up so tightly by the politics, I truly wonder what the long term affects will be.

At times, I have to wonder, if this is the same country I was raised in by hard working parents and immigrant grandparents who dreamed for a better life for their children? The same country where the school teachers pushed us to dream big and believe we could be anything we wanted if we were willing to work hard, get a good education, play by the rules, be creative and always remember to give back to those in need?

We believed in a country and in each other, where together, we could accomplish anything, even landing a man on the Moon! I can remember when President Kennedy inspired us to reach for the stars.

Can you picture what would happen today if a president from either side suggested something so bold? Instead of being inspired would be discussing impeachment, or having the person at the very least institutionalized for evaluation. The media would be shredding every piece of the concept and kids instead of being excited and inspired would be stressed and demoralized.

Is it any wonder today why so many children and adults find more solace and inspiration in addictive substances and devices than in plain old hard work?

This should be a time when the message is clear and national pride steps to the forefront. As a nation, we need leaders who challenge us all to pull our fair share and set an example. We need the government worker and the private sector worker to look for ways to improve production, increase efficiency and find ways to economize and do more with less. We need to curb our government spending and we need to applaud all who take up this challenge to get America back on track.

The task is great, but the American spirit, as it still burns, is more than capable if the message is clear.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News