The pursuit of contentment

Some days it’s hard to be optimistic and positive about the future. Current events around the world and here at home cause us to wonder what the future holds. Wrangling political parties warning the other side will drive us into Armageddon, the still struggling economy, pending health care changes and the general mood of people is anything but reassuring.

Blame it on the recent political campaigns, TV programming, the news media, social networking or whatever excuse fits your agenda. In reality there is plenty of blame to go around but most of us need look no further than the mirror. We’ve all played a role in the arrival of where we stand today. The liberty and freedom we so thankfully enjoy, by themselves don’t create contentment, they only set the stage. Each of us must do our part to see the joy and happiness in the rights we enjoy and life’s everyday events.

There is no magic formula for the pursuit of happiness and a life of freedom. Like a maze, it’s a process of finding the right path after many attempts. America is still working to find its path in order to reach the land of promise and contentment for all her people. Some still believe this nation has not provided them with a fair shot at life. Some think destroying property or blaming others will provide them what they seek, while others continue to lay down their lives defending our nation

At the core of our Constitution, and the rights we’ve been awarded as a free people, it all boils down the value we place on those rights. Without realizing the full value these rights are only words on paper that governments, leaders, lawyers or ourselves can easily trivialize and choose not to acknowledge.

When this country was forming and the Constitutional Convention came to a close in the Assembly Room of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1787 there were 70 individuals chosen to attend the meetings with the initial purpose of amending the Constitution. For various reasons ultimately only 39 delegates actually signed the Constitution.

The early delegates compromised and risked their lives knowing full well their actions could lead to severe hardship. The delegates found solutions to overcome their fears and address the needs of the people instead of going home to complain and in the end accomplish nothing. Each had to give a little to get a lot in order to create the founding documents and set into motion what would become our country.

Our elected officials on both sides of the isle could sure use a lesson in how to govern by putting the people’s needs first instead of their own personal opinions and partisan political views.

Oh sure, we would still have problems to resolve but just think how much more we could accomplish if we had representatives willing to work with each other, regardless of party labels, to overcome the challenges while representing all their constituents, not just those who think as they.

Is any day not a great day when you have your health, family and the freedom to pursue your version of happiness, not at the expense of others? The most self destructive thing we can do in life is to assume that our happiness comes from someone else’s misery. In life, in politics and our collective well being is built on the simple joys of building something together and celebrating the joy of that accomplishment. This country while far from perfect will only find its way out from under the dark clouds when we remember to cherish how far we’ve come as a nation. We must remember to work together to pass along that same opportunity to the generations that follow and to the nations whose people long for the gifts we take for granted.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.