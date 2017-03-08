The Russians are coming!

For those of you who may not remember was a 1966 hit comedy film based on the novel The Off-Islander.

The film depicts the chaos following the grounding of the Soviet submarine off a small New England island during the Cold War. The film featured some big name stars for the day Carl Reiner, Eva Marie Saint, Alan Arkin, Brian Keith, and Jonathan Winters.

At the peek of the cold war, not unlike current times, everybody was spying on everybody, but technology was not quite so sophisticated as it is today. Back then things were done in a more manual way by listening offshore to radio and TV while watching ship movements in an attempt to keep the reins on the Americans.

Fearing the grounded sub would create an international incident, the Russians quietly try send a shore party posing as Norwegians (with machine guns, no less) to secure a motor boat to help pull them at high tide.

One calamity after another leads to the finally with all the towns people aiming their guns at the sub now freed from the grounding and in the town’s harbor hoping to retrieve their sailors with the sub crew threatening to fire on the Americans. Just when it looks like World War III is about to begin with tensions running high, suddenly a young boy trying to watch the event from a roof top slips and nearly falls but fortunately is hung up by a gutter hook caught on the belt around his waist.

The Americans and the Russians quickly spring into action to save the boy by forming a human pyramid. An instant connection is formed between the two parties, but not before contact is made with the U.S. Air Force. In a joint decision, the submarine heads out of the harbor with a convoy of villagers in small boats protecting it from U. S. fighter jets above.

In the movie everyone realizes that we are all human, and while highly suspicious of the other side, each is doing their best to protect the life order they’ve come to know and understand.

So here we are some 50 years later and we are shocked that our competitors, the Russians are still spying on us.

In this day and age everyone who can spies on everyone they can, friend or foe, and with the technology of today even young teenage hackers can spy on just about anyone they want. But just like in the movie, both sides want to defend and protect what they have and both sides deep down want to avoid all out war.

They think we’re bad people, we think they are bad people. There is probably some truth and fiction to what both sides think and ultimately fear. In the end, as people, we are probably more alike than either will admit.

In this long standing competition each side seeks one key advantage; to get the other side fighting amongst themselves. A nation divided is a weaker competitor than one united behind its unshakable resolve to defend.

If we are worried about the balance of power, we better get our house in order and keep the Russians from gaining a distinct competitive edge in world affairs and in their ability to conduct deceptive high tech espionage here at home.

Dan Alexander is associate publisher of New Market Press. He may be reached at dan@newmarketpressvt.com.