The snows of March

What is it about March snow storms that create such havoc?

We live in the North Country for goodness sake and to hear folks talk both before and after the storm you would think we live in the deep south, where they are totally unprepared for this kind of event.

There is no question when the snow starts falling that fast and builds up that quickly, it becomes a major concern.

But folks began fretting about the upcoming storm days in advance.

Over the weekend and right into Monday, we had beautiful, mild sunny days, yet the talk was all about the depending storm.

Could it be that memories of recent March storms were still so vivid, that their lingering effects still strike fear even into the hearts of us Northerners, that we cringe at the thought of yet another one?

Let’s face it big snow falls are a big pain in the you know what, but experience should tell us when we get the warning, we get prepared, the storm comes, we hunker down, we clean up after wards and then get back to life as we knew it before the interruption.

But there is always something different about major snow events after the beginning of March.

A big snow event in December is sort of like no big thing. It’s just snow and we expect that heading into Christmas, but in March, once we’re back to nearly bare ground well that’s just Mother Nature messing with our psyche.

Could it be that we are already giving thought to the garden, removing the studded tires, thinking about fitting into the bathing suit for the beach or getting back out on the golf course?

Or could it be that we just had enough bad weather from old man winter and we just need to put this winter season behind us so we can get on with the coming of another new spring season when the temperatures grow warm, the green growth returns and we start looking forward to black fly season?

Whatever the reason a sizable snow fall to close out the winter always creates lots of memories that mark the turn of the years like that big storm of 2006, and then the one in 2009, not to be bested by 2012 or 2015.

Whichever storm sticks vividly in your memory, I think we can all agree the most important thing about these March storms is that they become the exclamation point to the final major snow storm of the season because the only thing worse than a major snow storm in March is a major snow storm in April or May when we are well into thoughts of spring.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.