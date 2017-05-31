The value of local business

Local, homegrown businesses in our rural areas provide so much more to the stability of our community economy than many realize.

The value of keeping dollars at home, invested in local real estate, supporting community events and people while providing the engine for everything local is the foundation upon which this country was built.

At one time, small businesses created more jobs than large corporations. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Burdened by student loans and the fear of failure coupled with the security of the government safety nets, the number of young entrepreneurs staking their future on themselves has seriously fallen off from previous generations.

Big business in our communities play a valuable role, but they are few and far between and this column is not meant to slight their contribution to our economy. It’s the small locally owned businesses with their creative approaches and enthusiastic drive that brings out the best a community has to offer.

Small businesses face daunting challenges from nearly every angle and the potential risk of losing everything lies in nearly every important decision they make, from location and hiring to marketing and cash management. But no other career challenge can provide the same level of satisfaction as owning your business and controlling your own future.

Increasing wages, government handouts and more student debt will not bring prosperity back to our communities. I’m not referring to trickle down economics, but instead upward matriculation of economic prosperity as a result of spreading the wealth around to a much larger pool of local owners who have a vested interest in the community while inspiring others to follow their lead.

The American dream provided everyone an equal opportunity to write their own ticket. Nothing was guaranteed but you gamble on your own skill, sweat and perseverance, with a never say die attitude. Failure is just as likely as success, but lessons learned the first time around only served to stoke the fire when the next opportunity presents itself.

There was time when that pioneer spirit made this country the grandest experiment the world had ever seen. Unless we rekindle that spirit, I fear our future is in the hands of big box corporations and government supported entities instead of a more balanced and diverse combination.

Our communities and the economic vitality we are lacking these days is waiting for the American entrepreneur to get back into the fray and help get the local economies back on track. They can’t do it alone they need our support and encouragement. Please support our local businesses and remember how valuable they are to all of us who make this region our home.