Trust is elusive

Trust. Now there’s a word worth its weight in gold.

Today we are bombarded with so many sources of information and nearly everyone has an opinion, a spin, an angle or a twist on the information we receive. It is truly difficult to know what’s really honest, factual truth.

I think we can all accept the fact that we, each in our own way, bring a certain bias to our ability to accept the source of factual information we receive.

No matter how a single source presents certain information, we may find it difficult to trust the information simply because of the source. Yet the same information from another source may be accepted without question.

So is it the information in doubt or just the source?

Which really brings us to the root of the problem. Our news sources have become caught up in the process of delivering the news, and as such, have cast a large shadow over all sources of traditional information; making the acceptance of information from non-traditional sources seem more reasonable.

The end result is we find ourselves only going to sources of information that don’t challenge us to consider any piece of information that requires us to provide a fair evaluation.

Accepting information that could change our core belief is not fashionable these days and in fact could get you fired, ostracized and at the very least place you in an uncomfortable position. In today’s environment it is better to go with the crowd and stick with what you hope you know than to question yourself and perhaps rock your world.

So how do we change the course we are on?

If we only accept information that affirms our core beliefs and reject any source that brings details to the contrary, how will we ever find common ground or even come close to understanding why anyone believes anything contrary to what you believe?

Why should any source present both sides of an issue when the information runs afoul to a significant portion of the population without sooner or later offending both sides?

Therein lies the hard truth we must sooner or later face up to. We are nearing the point of out right hatred for anyone who dares to disagree, even if they provide sound reason for their views. Compromise is not something we find acceptable today, as it is more akin to being a turncoat.

Someday I hope we’ll all look back on this period in history and shake our heads in disbelief while being thankful we ultimately came to our senses. Let’s hope it’s not too far in the distance future.

Dan Alexander is CEO of Sun Community News.