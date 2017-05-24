Who loves to hear from the IRS

Unless you can tell it’s a check inside the envelope, a letter from the IRS strikes fear in most Americans.

Many fear the IRS so much they are willing to do almost anything to get them out of their lives as quickly as possible. Recognizing this common fact, opportunistic scam artists are seizing the chance for some quick cash.

With the change in administrations, many fear the new White House will be cracking down and who better to scare the pants off you than a crafty scam artists posing as an IRS agent, such as the one that called my home recently demanding I respond with a prompt payment.

Most of us are trusting honest Americans who would never consider crossing the law, nor do we think twice about someone claiming to be a federal authority and that is exactly what these con artists are banking on.

With the number of these encounters on the rise, we want you to be aware of your rights.

The IRS will never call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill. If you haven’t received a bill, ask them to send it again by registered mail.

The IRS will not demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe. Beware if they want to negotiate the amount hoping for an amount you might consider worth getting the IRS out of your life. Do not let them bully you.

They will not require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card or wire transfer (Western Union, Money Gram, etc…) Nor will they ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. The IRS will not threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying your taxes.

Law enforcement officials suggest that you tell the caller that you are aware of the scam and hang up the phone immediately. Never give or confirm personal information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, account numbers or passwords to unsolicited callers and emails.

Should you receive threatening calls of any nature call the state police or sheriffs department and report the incident.

For more information, if you feel someone may be attempting to run a scam on you, please visit: http://www.irs.gov/uac/Report-Phishing or call the local IRS Office.

You might be surprised how nice the folks at the IRS really are and if you do call the phoney IRS guys let them know it will be a cold day in you no where, when they’ll be hearing from me.