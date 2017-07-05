× Expand Photo provided Cassius Waylon Wilkinson

PUTNAM STATION — A baby boy, Cassius Waylon Wilkinson, was born to parents Casey King and Nathan Wilkinson of Putnam Station on June 16, 2017 at Glens Falls Snuggery.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2.2 ounces and was 19 inches long.

His maternal grandparents are Martin and Robin Andersen of Ticonderoga; paternal grandparents are Chris Wilkinson of Putnam Station and Richelle Wilkinson of Surfside Beach, SC.

Cassius joins five sisters at home: Alyssa, Raelyn, Jaemasen, Lainie and Lux.