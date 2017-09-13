ROUSES POINT | Twins — a son, Henry Clifton, and a daughter, Isabel Theresa — were born to parents Jonathan and Jessica Higgins on Aug. 17. The babies’ grandparents are Don and Patti Gaudette, Jeff and Mary Higgins and Beth Lafountain.
