PORT HENRY | A baby boy, Isaac Raymond Nesbitt, was born to parents Carrie O’Connor and Ronald Nesbitt of Port Henry on Sept. 11, 2017 at UVM Medical Center. Nesbitt was born 8 pounds, 6 ounces at 21 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Sharon Bobbie-O’Connor and Joseph O’Connor; his paternal grandparents are Gail and Ronald Nesbitt, Sr.