WILLSBORO | A baby girl, Kinsley Ann Dougal, was born to parents Misty Decker and Christopher Dougal of Willsboro on Oct. 18, 2017 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. Her maternal grandparents are Brenda Simpson and Doug and Remy Decker. Her paternal grandparents are Michael Dougal and Debbie and Michael Welch; paternal great-grandparents are Lee and Mary Rumney.