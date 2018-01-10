× Expand Photo provided Lauren Olivia Ingleston

CROWN POINT | A baby girl, Lauren Olivia Ingleston, was born to parents Eric and Jodie Ingleston. She was born on Nov. 4, 2017 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. She was 16.5 inches long and weighed five pounds, three ounces. Paternal grandparents are Eugene (Peanut) and Terry Ingleston. Paternal great-grandparents are Stanley and Lorraine Wojewodzic. Maternal grandparents are Cal and Pat Nephew. She joins her big brother, Lincoln, at home in Crown Point.