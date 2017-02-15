Belden — Whitman

CROWN POINT — Mr. and Mrs. Edward Leonard of Crown Point are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Nicole Lynn Belden to Daniel Marcus Whitman, son of Mr. Daniel C. Whitman of Bethel, Maine and Ms. Mary F. Whitman of Mineville.

Belden is a 2002 graduate of Ticonderoga Central School and is currently employed by Porter Medical Center of Middlebury, Vt.

Whitman is a 1995 Graduate of Moriah Central School and is currently employed by International Paper of Ticonderoga.

A September 2017 wedding is planned at in York, Maine.

Top Headlines