Engagement: Rafferty — Dorr

CROWN POINT — Mrs. Wendy Winchell, her late husband Raymond Winchell of Crown Point and Mr. Dale Rafferty and his wife Debbie Rafferty of Ticonderoga announce the engagement of their daughter, Alisha Rafferty, to Jeremy Dorr of Crown Point.

Dorr is the son of Frank and Patricia Dorr of Crown Point.

Rafferty is a 2008 graduate of Ticonderoga High School and also a graduate from the cosmetology program at CV-Tech Mineville. She currently works at A Cut Above Hairstyles as a hairdresser.

Dorr is a 2004 graduate of Crown Point Central School and studied graphic design and animation at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He is currently self employed with his own business as a general contractor. An Aug. 19, 2017 wedding is planned in Ticonderoga.