Engagement: Rafferty — Dorr

CROWN POINT — Mrs. Wendy Winchell, her late husband Raymond Winchell of Crown Point and Mr. Dale Rafferty and his wife Debbie Rafferty of Ticonderoga announce the engagement of their daughter, Alisha Rafferty, to Jeremy Dorr of Crown Point.

Dorr is the son of Frank and Patricia Dorr of Crown Point.

Rafferty is a 2008 graduate of Ticonderoga High School and also a graduate from the cosmetology program at CV-Tech Mineville. She currently works at A Cut Above Hairstyles as a hairdresser.

Dorr is a 2004 graduate of Crown Point Central School and studied graphic design and animation at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He is currently self employed with his own business as a general contractor. An Aug. 19, 2017 wedding is planned in Ticonderoga.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines