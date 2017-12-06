Engagement announcement: Carli Varmette, Caleb Armstrong

× Expand Photo provided Carli Varmette, Caleb Armstrong

CLIFTON PARK | Sharon West, John Varmette and Richard Leclaire announce the engagement of their daughter Carli Varmette to Caleb Armstrong, son of John Armstrong and the late Barbara Armstrong of Mineville. Varmette recently graduated cum laude from Siena College and is currently working as a therapy aide in Clifton Park while finalizing plans to pursue a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy in the upcoming year. The groom-to-be graduated from Russell Sage College in 2015 with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree and is working at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. The couple has not yet set a date for the wedding.