Engagement announcement: Crystal Pelerin and Mickey Bennett

TICONDEROGA — Mike and Roxanne Pelerin announce the engagement of their daughter Crystal to Mickey Bennett, son of Mickey and Julie Bennett of Putnam.

Crystal is a graduate of the Ticonderoga High School and North Country Community College.

Mickey graduated from Crown Point Central School.

The couple resides in Ticonderoga. Mickey has been working at International Paper for 15 years as a machinist.

Crystal for the past seven years has been working at The Wagon Wheel.

A wedding is planned for Sept. 2 at Bucket’s Bog in Putnam.

