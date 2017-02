× Expand Photo provided Bridget Lyn Bernhard and Kevin Patrick Kelly, Jr.

Mr. and Mrs. William and Judy Bernhard of Adirondack and Mr. and Mrs. Kevin and Sharon Kelly of Schroon Lake are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Bridget Lyn Bernhard and Kevin Patrick Kelly, Jr. The couple were betrothed on November 27, 2016 in Buffalo, NY after a Bills game. A September 2017 wedding is planned, followed by an Eastern Caribbean honeymoon.