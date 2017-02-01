Engagement: Maggie Evatt and Timothy Crowley

× Expand Photo provided Maggie Evatt and Timothy Crowley

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Russ and Peggy Evatt of Sabael are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Maggie Evatt, to Timothy Crowley, son of Peter and Diane Crowley of Delmar. Maggie is a graduate of State University of New York at Brockport and is employed by Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Queensbury as a Marketing and Communications Coordinator. Tim is a graduate of the College of Saint Rose and is employed by Glens Falls National Bank in Glens Falls as an investment adviser and bank manager. The couple own a home together in Saratoga Springs. A 2018 wedding is being planned.