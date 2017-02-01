Engagement: Rebecca White and Kalob Drollette

× Expand Photo provided Rebecca Sue White and Kalob Michael Drollette

WESTPORT — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Debra White of Westport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Sue White, to Kalob Michael Drollette, son of Mr. Scott Drollette of Plattsburgh and Mrs. Jill Besaw of Altona.

Rebecca is a 2009 graduate of Westport Central School and a 2012 graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and is currently employed by Essex County Department of Social Services in Elizabethtown.

Kalob is a 2009 graduate of Saranac Central School and is currently the Business Manager at Bailey Motor Company in Malone. A June 2017 wedding is planned at the Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona.