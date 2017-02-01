Engagement: Rebecca White and Kalob Drollette

WESTPORT — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas and Debra White of Westport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Sue White, to Kalob Michael Drollette, son of Mr. Scott Drollette of Plattsburgh and Mrs. Jill Besaw of Altona.

Rebecca is a 2009 graduate of Westport Central School and a 2012 graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and is currently employed by Essex County Department of Social Services in Elizabethtown.

Kalob is a 2009 graduate of Saranac Central School and is currently the Business Manager at Bailey Motor Company in Malone. A June 2017 wedding is planned at the Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona.

Tags

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines