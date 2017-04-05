French — Marshall

× Expand Photo provided

MORIAH — Charles and Rose French of Moriah are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Tyler French to David Marshall, son of Geraldine Butler and Raymond Marshall of King, NC.

French is a 2013 graduate of SUNY Potsdam with a Master of Science for Teachers and is currently employed in the Biology Department at Jones Senior High School in Jones County, NC.

Marshall is a 1989 graduate from South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove, NC. He served in the Air Force from 1989-1993 as Aeromedical Evacuation. He is currently employed at Bosch Home Appliances as a Customer Consultant.

An April 7, 2018 wedding is planned.