French — Marshall

MORIAH — Charles and Rose French of Moriah are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Tyler French to David Marshall, son of Geraldine Butler and Raymond Marshall of King, NC.  

French is a 2013 graduate of SUNY Potsdam with a Master of Science for Teachers and is currently employed in the Biology Department at Jones Senior High School in Jones County, NC.

Marshall is a 1989 graduate from South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove, NC. He served in the Air Force from 1989-1993 as Aeromedical Evacuation. He is currently employed at Bosch Home Appliances as a Customer Consultant.

An April 7, 2018 wedding is planned.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines