Heather Lynn Bemis and Jake Anthony O'Hara

TICONDEROGA | Heather Lynn Bemis and Jake Anthony O’Hara were united in marriage at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2017 at Penfield Museum. The bride is the daughter of Dean and Judy Bemis of Crown Point. The groom is the son of Tony and Marie O’Hara of Ticonderoga.