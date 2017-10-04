Milestones: Wintermutes celebrate 55 years of marriage

× Expand Photo provided Holly and Jack Wintermute

WILLSBORO | Holly and Jack Wintermute were married Sept. 22, 1962 in Clinton, New Jersey. They have four children, Kim, Shawn, Jeremy and Jill; along with seven grandchildren, Leslie, Amanda, Micheal, Corey, Nicky, Maya and Lily; and four great-grandchildren, Sophie, Ella, Everett and Jax.

Jack spent 53 years in the carpet business and now runs an antique collectible business from their home. Holly is a stay at home wife taking care of her many furry family members (Bobby and Jet). They have been truly blessed.

The couple currently reside in Willsboro, where they have lived for the past 42 years.