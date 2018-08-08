Miss Bianca Rose Jordon & Mr. John Peter Wallace

× Expand Photo by Lynn Wallace

Louis the labrador would like to announce the engagement of his parents - Miss Bianca Rose Jordon to Mr. John Peter Wallace. Miss Jordan is the daughter of Barry Jordon and Elizabeth LaPointe, both of Ticonderoga. Mr. Wallace is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael F. Wallace of Port Henry. Miss Jordan is a 2013 graduate of Ticonderoga Central School and a 2017 graduate of North Country nursing school. She is a registered nurse for Mountain Lake Services. Mr. Wallace is a 2013 graduate of Moriah and attended North Country Community College. He is employed by International Paper Company. A September 2018 wedding is planned. The couple will reside in Port Henry.