144 BOYNTON AVENUE, LLC

144 BOYNTON AVENUE, LLC Notice of formation of Limited Liability Company ("LLC").  Limited Liability Company Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York ("SSNY") on 9/15/2017.  Office location: 8 Howard Avenue, Peru, Clinton County, NY.  SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served.  SSNY may mail a copy of any process to the LLC, 8 Howard Avenue, Peru, New York 12972.  Purpose:  Any lawful act under New York LLC Law.NC-09/30-11/04/2017-6TC-164358|