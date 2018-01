NOTICE OF 2018 ANNUAL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING of the Board of Fire Commissioners of Town of Lewis Fire District will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Lewis Firehouse, 17 Firehouse Lane, Lewis NY 12950. The purpose of this meeting is to set up policies for the year and any other district business as needed. Cathy Flinchum, District Secretary. VN-01/13/2018-1TC-173059|