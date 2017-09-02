309 E 119th Street LLC. Filed 8/9/17. Office: Warren Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Kevin Simek, 306 E 120th St, New York, NY 10035. Purpose: General.NE/AJ-09/02-10/07/2017-6TC-161734|
309 E 119th Street LLC. Filed 8/9/17. Office: Warren Co. SSNY designated as agent for process & shall mail to: Kevin Simek, 306 E 120th St, New York, NY 10035. Purpose: General.NE/AJ-09/02-10/07/2017-6TC-161734|
©2017 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.