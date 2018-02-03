NOTICE OF FILING OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY OF FOREIGN LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (LLC)The name of the Foreign Limited Liability Company is: 32 FISH POINT ROAD, LLC. Application for Authority to do business in the State of New York was filed with the Department of State of the State of New York on December 29, 2017. The jurisdiction of organization of the Foreign Limited Liability Company is: New Jersey. The date of its organization is: November 9, 2017. The office of said Foreign Limited Liability Company in the State of New York is located in Warren County. The Secretary of the State has been designated as agent of the Foreign Limited Liability Company upon whom process against said Company may be served and the post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process is: Margaret A. Ringer, 484 Fairfield Road, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. No office is required to be maintained in the jurisdiction of its formation. The address of the principal office of the Foreign Limited Liability Company is 484 Fairfield Road, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. The name and address of the authorized officer in its jurisdiction of organization where a copy of its Certificate of Organization is filed is the Treasurer of the State of New Jersey, Department of the Treasury, P.O. Box 002, Trenton, NJ 08625-0002. The character or purpose of the business of such Foreign Limited Liability Company is any activity within the purposes for which Limited Liability Companies may be formed pursuant to the New Jersey Limited Liability Company Act.NE-02/3-03/10/2018-6TC-175521|