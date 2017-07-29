38KW, LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on June 26, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton County AGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 38 Kax's Way, Chazy, New York 12921.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-07/29-09/12/2017-6TC-158551|