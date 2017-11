48 OLD DOCK ROAD, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 11/6/2017. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to c/o Andrew Allan, 154 Marion St., Denver, CO 80218. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. Principal business location: 48 Old Dock Rd., Plattsburgh, NY 12901.NC-11/18-12/23/2017-6TC-168687|