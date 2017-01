52 Tom Miller Road, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 11/07/16. Off. loc.: Clinton Co. SSNY des. as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to the LLC, 159 Margaret St., Suite 600, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: General.

NC-01/14-02/18/2017-6TC-140798|