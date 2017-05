7 HILLS HOTELS LLC, Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 05/04/2017. Office loc: Clinton County. SSNY has been designated as agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Vidyasagar R. Gudipelly, 3 Catkin Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403. Purpose: Any Lawful Purpose. NC-05/13-06/17/2017-6TC-151619|