A.B. STORAGE 494 PORT DOUGLAS RD. KEESEVILLE, NY 12944 LEGAL NOTICE ( Angel Lamere Unit 30 ) In accordance with the provision provided in the lease agreement, and failure to respond to notices, Management at A.B. Storage as of 05/31/2018. Ill now take possession of all items left in storage units. Items may be sold pursuant to the assertion of a lien for rental at A.B. Storage, Keeseville, NY. VN-07/28-08/04/2018-2TC-191643|