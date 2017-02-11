NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Articles of Organization for a limited liability company named A&J Custom Closet, LLC were filed with the Department of State on November 14, 2016. The office of the LLC is to be located in Warren County. The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served and the post office address to which the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against it served upon him/her is P.O. Box 4388, Queensbury, NY 12804. The character or purpose of the business of the LLC is acting as a LuLaRoe Independent Fashion Consultant, as well as all activities incidental or complementary thereto and such other activities as may be engaged in by a company formed under the Limited Liability Company Law.

