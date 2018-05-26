NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Indian Lake Central School District invites the submission of Sealed Bid Proposals to furnish materials and labor to complete theBoiler Installation ProjectProject No. 2017-121 SED PROJECT NO. 20-04-01-04-0-001-019 all in accordance with the plans and specifications.This work is to be bid under a SINGLE CONTRACT system covering the work of all trades as follows:Contract No. 1 MechanicalSealed Bid Proposals will be received until 4:00 p.m. prevailing time, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Indian Lake Central School District 6345 New York State Route 30Bids shall be delivered to Ms. Louann Tetrault The bid opening will be held in the School CafeteriaIndian Lake, New York 12842Any bid may be withdrawn without prejudice prior to the official bid submission time or any publicized postponement thereof.The Bid Documents and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of BERNIER, CARR & ASSOCIATES, Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors, P.C., 327 Mullin Street, Watertown, New York 13601.One (1) set of documents for each prospective bidder may be obtained at the Architect's Office upon payment of $100.00. A payment of $100.00 will be required for each additional set requested (if available). PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS REMAIN THE PROPERTY OF THE ENGINEER AND MUST BE RETURNED IN GOOD CONDITION WITHIN THIRTY (30) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER AWARD OF CONTRACT OR REJECTION OF BIDS. The plan deposit for one set of Plans and Specifications will be refunded to bona fide bidders returning Plans and Specifications to the Engineer's office within 30 business days after award of Contract or rejection of bids. A partial refund of the plan deposit, in an amount equal to the full amount of such deposit, less the actual cost of reproduction of the Plans and Specifications shall be made to non-bidders and unsuccessful bidders for the return of all other copies of the Plans and Specifications in good condition within 30 business days following the award of the Contract or the rejection of the bids.Bidders wishing documents mailed to them shall include, in addition to the document deposit, a non-refundable check of $15.00 per set for handling and postage. Checks shall be made payable to Bernier, Carr & Associates. Plan Deposit Policy, Plan Holders List, Pre-Bid Estimates, and a list of Addendum, if any, may be found at www.thebcgroup.com under Bidding Projects. Bidders wishing electronic documents shall submit a non-refundable check of $15.00. Checks shall be made payable to Bernier, Carr & Associates. Contractors are welcome to visit the project site by scheduling an appointment with Mr. Jeremy Monthony of Indian Lake CSD (518) 648-5024. The building availability is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, between the hours of 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm by appointment only.Bids shall be prepared as set forth in the Information to Bidders, enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing on its face the name, address and phone number of the bidder and the title of the project.Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the Architect/Engineer, and the respective employees, arising out of or in connection with the administration, evaluation or recommendation of any bid. The Owner further reserves its right to disqualify bidders for any material failure to comply with the Information for Bidders and General, Supplementary, and Special Conditions.The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or defects in such bid either before or after opening.Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the form and subject to the conditions provided in the "INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS". Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and to the minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 45 business days after the date of the opening of bids.ATTENTION OUT-OF-STATE BIDDERSPlease pay particular attention to the Form of Proposal and it related forms in the project manual. Out-of-State Bidders are required to complete the Statement Concerning Authority to do Business in the State of New York for non-New York State Companies located in the Form of Proposal package. There are three sections that must be completed. You must also have the Non-Collusion Certificate completed and signed and if you are a corporation, you must have the Resolution completed and signed.No bid will be considered when opened unless accompanied by a certified copy of your Authority to do Business in New York State. This is not to be confused with a sales tax certificate. The Authority can be obtained by contacting:New York State Department of StateDivision of Corporations162 Washington AvenueAlbany, NY 12231(518) 473-2492If the Certificate does not accompany the bid, the bid is not valid.In the event you are of the opinion that you are not required to obtain the Authority To Do Business in New York state, and you are not a New York State Corporation, then you should complete the Statement Concerning Authority to do Business. You must complete two out of three sections. The top portion must be completed by all vendors needing to complete this document and then either the Individual Acknowledgement or the Corporate Acknowledgement, depending on the status of your business. Date: May 14, 2018By Order Of:David Snide Superintendent of Schools NE-05/26/2018-1TC-185528|