THE TOWN OF SCHROON will be Accepting bids for Black Fly Control with the Bti (Bacilius Thuringiensis insraelensis) For a proposal of a 1 year contract. Specifications will be available at the Town Hall from the Town Clerk. Bids should be submitted to the Town of Schroon, P.O. Box 578, Schroon Lake N.Y. 12870 on or before December 11, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. The Town Board reserves the right to accept and /or reject any or all bids.Town ClerkPatricia SavarieTT-11/18/2017-1TC-168955|