THE CROWN POINT FIRE DISTRICT is accepting sealed bids for the following services for the 2017 Year: Monthly Cleaning of Fire Hall, Fuel Oil for Station 1 and Station 2, Snowplowing for Station 1. Contact Cindy Bodette (518) 597-3160 for more info. Sealed bids should be clearly marked Service Bid and mailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928 and must be received by March 8, 2017. The Crown Point Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. They will be opened at the Monthly Board of Commissioners Meeting at 7:00 pm March 8, 2017.

The Crown Point Fire District is now accepting bids for Testing of Fire Hose: Approximately 17,000 feet of Fire Hose to be unloaded, tested and reloaded. For more information about this project and to set up a time to go over any questions please contact Fire Chief Joseph Norton at (518) 586-2928. Sealed bids for this project must be received by Wednesday, March 8, 2017 and clearly marked Hose Testing Bid on the outside of the envelope. Proof of insurance will be required. Crown Point Fire District Board of Fire commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids can be mailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928. Sealed bids will be opened at the beginning of the Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 commencing at 7:00 pm.

The Crown Pont Fire District is now accepting bids for a 1992 Pemfab, 4 Guys Engine/Tanker with a 6 Man Enclosed Cab with 5 Airpack Seats and a 350 HP Cummins Diesel Engine. For More information about this Tanker and to set up a time to inspect please contact Fire Chief Joseph Norton at (518) 586-2928. Sealed bids for this Tanker must be received by Wednesday, March 8, 2017 and clearly marked Engine/Tanker Bid on the outside of the envelope. Crown Point Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids. Sealed bids can be mailed to: Crown Point Fire District, PO Box 194, Crown Point, NY 12928. Sealed bids will be opened at the beginning of the Board of Fire Commissioners monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 commencing at 7:00 pm.

Thank you so much,

Cindy Bodette

Secretary/ Treasurer

Crown Point Fire District

TT-02/25/2017-1TC-144540|