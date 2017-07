ADIRONDACK CANVAS, LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 06/1/2017. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to 8 North Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.NC-07/08-08/12/2017-6TC-157143|