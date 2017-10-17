ADIRONDACK COAST DISTILLING CORPORATION is accepting applications for the following position: Cafe Manager. This position has been made available by the provisions of a grant to Adirondack Adirondack Coast Distilling Corporation from the New York State Office of Community Renewal CDBG. Low-to-moderate income persons as defined by HUD will be given first consideration in hiring. Information can be obtained at 7411 State Route 9, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 or by calling (518) 563-2750.NC-10/21/2017-1TC-166018|