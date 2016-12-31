ADIRONDACK COMMUNITY HOUSING TRUST

Request for Proposal

Environmental Site-specific Services

The Adirondack Community Housing Trust (ACHT) is requesting proposals from qualified Environmental firms or individuals for site specific opinions for each participating property receiving State assisted housing purchase funds. Sealed proposals must be received no later than 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Please include Qualifications, Experience and Pricing per site:

A person who holds a Baccalaureate or higher degree in a relevant science or engineering field plus equivalent of 5 years relevant work experience

A person who holds a current engineers or professional geologist license or registration from a state, tribe or US Territory

An official of the site localitys Building Department with expertise in assessing environmental conditions OR

A person who has the equivalent of 10 years relevant work and field experience in performing environmental site assessments.

For more information contact the Adirondack Community Housing Trust office at 873-6888 or in writing at 103 Hand Avenue, Elizabethtown New York 12932.

Adirondack Community Housing Trust is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

